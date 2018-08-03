Exploration Place Saw Record Attendance for Museum of Undead Event

Entercom Wichita

The fifth annual Museum of the Undead, a Halloween adult event at Exploration Place, was up against another very popular community event called Blocktoberfest on the same day. Exploration Place was hoping to attract 200 people to their event with advanced ticket sales. Only 80 tickets had been sold by September 22.

How we helped: We developed a fully integrated marketing strategy to catch the attention of consumers in the Wichita area. The campaign included a high frequency impact on-air schedule and promotional support, as well as display ads, emails, and social media posts.

Results: The Museum of the Undead event achieved record attendance with 370 guests coming to enjoy the Halloween festivities.