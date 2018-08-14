Juice It Up! Drives Juice Fans to SoCal Locations

Entercom Los Angeles

Juice It Up! is a smoothie, raw juice, and bowl franchise. They wanted to create greater awareness for their brand, and, ultimately, drive juice fans to Southern California locations.

How We Helped: Entercom Los Angeles’ digital team helped Juice It Up! find potential customers through social conquesting and geofencing. Targeting competitor locations, fitness stores, and healthy grocery stores attracted consumers interested in juice bars.

Results: On average, the campaign created between 400 and 500 conversions for each location. This is a huge success for Juice It Up! as they continue to build relationships with their Southern California customers.