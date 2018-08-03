Kelly’s Kawasaki Drives Traffic to Dealership with Country Music Festival

Close
Case StudiesKelly’s Kawasaki Drives Traffic to Dealership with Country Music Festival

Entercom Phoenix

Kelly’s Kawasaki, a dealership in Arizona that specializes in Kawasaki Motorcycles, All Terrain Vehicles and Jet Ski Personal Watercraft, wanted customers to experience the products first hand.

 How we helped: Entercom Phoenix proposed the Country Thunder, a huge three day country festival, alongside radio on KMLE Country 107.9 and a social presence. Radio created awareness for the dealership’s brand, while social media connected the experience of owning a motorcycle to potential customers. At the festival Kelly’s Kawasaki could interact face-to-face with customers without them feeling the pressure to buy at the dealership. Kelly’s Kawasaki invited attendees to enter to win a Z125 motorcycle. This allowed the client to gather leads and build relationships with future customers.

Results: Kelly’s Kawasaki is now in its third year with Entercom and the Country Thunder music festival. The client has captured many leads and even sold units on-site at the event.

