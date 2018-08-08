Close
Case StudiesMiddlesex Community College Pre-Registers More Students Year-Over-Year

Middlesex Community College Pre-Registers More Students Year-Over-Year

Entercom Hartford

Middlesex Community College needed to reach Persons 18-24 to drive foot traffic to their open house and create awareness of their $2.5 million dollar media center.

How we helped: We developed a 360 degree marketing campaign using a DJ on our morning show who has attended the college. With a combination of targeted video face book posts, on air endorsements, on air commercials and an appearance we were able to create the image MXCC was looking for.

Results: With the use of the endorsements with our on air host the college was able to pre-register more students than the year before.  Most of which enrolled in the New Media Center program.

Listen here

