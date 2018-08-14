Whata-way to Make Miracles

Entercom Austin

Whataburger partnered with Children’s Miracle Network and Dell Children’s Hospital of Central Texas to spread holiday goodwill and be more involved in their local community. Whataburger wanted to create greater awareness for this good cause and encourage customers to donate a minimum of $1 to receive a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium drink and fry.

How We Helped: In 2016, our Entercom Austin team crafted a very successful partnership with Whataburger and the MIX Makes Miracles Radiothon. In 2017, Whataburger wanted to take the partnership up a notch. The team believed increasing reach would be the key to driving donations for 2017, so they built an integrated marketing campaign that included on-air elements, event activation, point of purchase displays, and digital assets. The “Whata-Miracle Maker” theme was used in all on-air commercials, endorsements, and shared in live broadcasts at select Whataburger locations.

Results: In 2016, Whataburger raised $104,500. In 2017, Whataburger raised, $134,761, increasing their donations by $30,261, year over year! Being able to create a 29% increase year over year for Whataburger was well over the business’ expectations and was considered a success by all.