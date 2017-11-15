Madworld Haunted Attractions’ goal was to increase year over year sales by growing awareness and visibility for their attraction.

How we helped: We created a fully integrated marketing campaign in return for a revenue share agreement of their ticket sales. The campaign involved sponsorship of at-station events, radio ads running 24 hours a day, web takeovers on our station sites, as well as display ads and email blasts from all six Upstate stations. The haunted attraction was promoted via social media and endorsed by on air talent, Hawk N’ Tom and The Rise Guys. Tickets to Madworld were sold through our Get My Perks platform.

Results: Between 2016 and 2017 year over year sales grew by over 20%!

