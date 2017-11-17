GOING BACK TO… THROWBACKS! CHICAGO LAUNCHES CLASSIC HIP-HOP / R&B RADIO WITH THE NEW 104.3 JAMS

BALA CYNWYD, PA – November 17, 2017 – Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) today announced that WJMK-FM is ‘The New 104.3 JAMS, Chicago’s #1 for Throwbacks,’ the ultimate destination for classic Hip-hop and R&B.

The New 104.3 JAMS will define the most memory-making era in music and super-serve the entire Chicago community. To celebrate the launch, the station is keeping it real by airing 10,000 songs in a row, back-to-back, and 100% commercial-free starting at 12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST today. Listeners can tune in at 104.3 JAMZ and around the world at 1043jams.com.

The New 104.3 JAMS, will capture the essence of Chicago from when The Bulls won six NBA championships, to when locals like Oprah and Barack Obama became homegrown heroes. “The time has come to usher in a brand new chapter in Chicago radio — a station that is designed by Chicagoans exclusively FOR Chicago,” said Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming. “Hip-hop and R&B always makes you feel a certain way. The memories will come back to you immediately.”

For the first time since Nielsen started measuring music consumption in the United States, the combined genre of Hip-hop and R&B took the number one spot this year – and is responsible for more than 25% of all music consumption in the U.S.

Radio remains the number one medium in terms of reach (93% of the U.S. population), serving over 271 million people and continues to be the driving force in music discovery.

