ALTERNATIVE ROCK RADIO RETURNS TO DALLAS WITH THE LAUNCH OF ALT 103.7

DFW’s New Alternative Disrupts Airwaves Today With 10,000 Commercial-Free Songs in a Row

BALA CYNWYD, PA – November 17, 2017 – Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) today announced that alternative rock returns to radio in the largest media market in Texas with the launch of ALT 103.7, DFW’s New Alternative.

ALT 103.7 will give music fans a true cutting edge alternative – an expertly crafted playlist with local, informed curation. Eschewing the hype of traditional radio formats, ALT 103.7 is celebrating the launch by putting the music first and kicking-in full force. Listeners will hear 10,000 songs in a row, back-to-back, 100% commercial-free starting at 11:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. CST today. Listeners can tune in at 103.7 FM in the Metroplex and around the world at alt1037radio.com.

“We are thrilled to bring alternative back to Dallas-Ft. Worth,” said Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming. “With the launch of ALT 103.7, we will cater to the core audience who helped define the genre for decades – and we couldn’t be more excited to rewrite history.”

Radio remains the #1 medium in terms of reach (93% of the U.S. population), serving over 271 million people and continues to be the driving force in new music discovery.

