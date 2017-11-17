ALTERNATIVE ROCK RADIO RETURNS TO NEW YORK CITY WITH THE LAUNCH OF ALT 92.3 FM

New York’s New Alternative Disrupts Airwaves Today With 10,000 Commercial-Free Songs in a Row

BALA CYNWYD, PA – November 17, 2017 – Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) today announced that alternative rock returns to radio for the first time since 2011 in the largest media market in the country with the launch of ALT 92.3 FM, New York’s New Alternative.

ALT 92.3 will give music fans a true alternative – an expertly curated playlist with local, informed discovery. Eschewing the hype of traditional radio formats, ALT 92.3 is celebrating the launch by putting the music first and kicking-in full force. Listeners will hear 10,000 songs in a row, back-to-back, 100% commercial-free starting at 10:00 a.m. today. Listeners can tune in at 92.3 FM in the New York area and around the world at alt923radio.com.

“In a city where alternative music is a way of life, we are thrilled to finally fill the void in radio in New York City,” said Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming. “With the launch of ALT 92.3, we will cater to the passionate audience who have helped define the genre for decades – and we couldn’t be more excited to turn up the volume.”

One in every 38 Americans currently lives in New York City – that’s no “alternative fact.” Radio remains the #1 medium in terms of reach (93% of the U.S. population), serving over 271 million people and conitunes to be the driving force in new music discovery.

