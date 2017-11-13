Close
Case StudiesAudi

Audi Spotlights Progress In & Out of the Kitchen

Audi wanted to tie in its messaging of “Progress Is” with the culinary world while seamlessly integrating its progressive Q5 model.

How we helped: We created a culinary video series entitled “Progress Is” where we leveraged our storytelling prowess to connect Audi with creative foodies through a culinary journey featuring top chefs in the New York tri-state area, sharing how the notion of progress has sharpened their craft and how it has enabled them to excel in the kitchen. Each segment featured a renowned chef discussing what progress means to them as a cook and how it has evolved their culinary journey while they added their personal flair progress to a traditional dish.

Featured chefs included Alex Guarnaschelli, executive chef at Butter, and Angela Dimayuga, former executive chef at Mission Chinese Restaurant.

