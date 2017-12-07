The Big Share in Madison

Close
CommunityThe Big Share in Madison

Madison’s 105.5 Triple M partnered with Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW) on its annual Big Share fundraising event that raised a record-breaking $320,000 from 2,700 unique donors who generously gave to support local social justice and environmental nonprofits in Wisconsin. The Big Share is an online day of giving hosted by CSW for nearly 70 local nonprofits dedicated to building an equitable and just community and protecting our environment. Together they envision a future where all voices are heard, where we all have clean water and air, where all neighbors have access to family-supporting jobs, and all communities in Wisconsin are safe and thriving.

As a media partner for The Big Share, 105.5 Triple M promoted the program with an on-air schedule and social media posts.

Listen to the on-air spot here

 

