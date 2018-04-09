Connect the Dots for Strategic Marketing

What will your customers think about your marketing plan this year?

With search, social, email, display and more, the plan can feel overwhelming to you – but don’t let it overwhelm your target audience. Consumers are catching on to marketing and advertising techniques, so you need to align all of your marketing outreach — especially if an outside partner handles some of your communications.

The themes and details may be the same for you and your partner, but what about the overall message and tone? What’s being published, and when? Is the imagery in line? Ask the questions, and make sure the pieces all fit together.

Spend at least a couple of hours a week connecting the dots to keep your campaign consistent and cohesive across all platforms and mediums. And make sure any external partner cares not just about executing a portion of it, but about fully integrating with your entire marketing plan.

After all, it could be a brilliant plan, but it’s your consumer’s perception that becomes your financial reality.