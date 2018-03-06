Entercom And 5-hour Energy® Announce Exclusive National Sponsorship With Realtime Brackets

PHILADELPHIA, PA – March 6, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, and the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots have announced an exclusive multi-platform nationwide sponsorship with Realtime Brackets. The sponsorship includes the launch of “5-hour ENERGY® Realtime Brackets,” an exciting and unique social sports application that lets college basketball fans make the call to “stick or switch” bracket picks during live Tournament games. Fans can now stay in the action and in the fun all month long. The nationwide radio sponsorship is a first for the digital sports social media app and platform and includes a fully integrated campaign supported by Entercom’s robust sports platforms across radio, digital and social media.

The multi-platform sponsorship includes broadcast and digital custom content creation from all of Entercom’s sports stations and select marquee rock stations like KROQ-FM in Los Angeles and KISW-FM in Seattle. In total, 40 of Entercom’s stations in 35 markets nationwide will support the sponsorship, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Boston and Miami. The campaign will also include talent integrations with hosts Boomer Esiason (WFAN), Danny Parkins (WSCR-AM) and Mike Valenti (WXYT-FM), among others. In addition, each station will create dedicated social media content to support the sponsorship.

“This sponsorship with 5-hour ENERGY® and Realtime Brackets underscores our strategy to leverage our national scale and position as the nation’s unrivaled leader in sports radio to offer advertisers comprehensive, multi-market campaigns,” said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Entercom. “We’re excited to offer our listeners an innovative way to engage with the sports they love while offering cutting edge solutions across our unmatched sports platforms to our advertising partners.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Entercom and5-hour ENERGY®” said Frank Garland CEO of Realtime Brackets. “They understand that the college basketball bracket experience hasn’t changed in 30 years despite the changes in technology and collectively we are dedicated to ending the old school, last century busted brackets app frustration and give fans control over their picks. From our point of view, coaches can make changes during games, why shouldn’t fans be able to make changes too.”

“In an increasingly crowded marketplace, the Entercom and Realtime Brackets program is an engaging way for our brand to reach college basketball fans on a large scale across multiple platforms” said Melissa Skabich, communications director for Living Essentials, LLC, makers of 5-hour ENERGY®. “With an emphasis on fun, 5-hour ENERGY® Realtime Brackets keeps fans in the game without the disappointment of a busted bracket.”

Fans are able to signup for 5-hour ENERGY® Realtime Brackets now by visiting www.5hourenergybrackets.com, any Entercom sports station website or Facebook page, or by downloading the Realtime Brackets app in the Apple or Google Play app stores.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

About Realtime Brackets

Realtime Brackets is a digital social media company focused on connecting friends, family and colleagues around high profile sports. The company’s first platform is focused on the College Basketball Tournament this March and allows users to switch teams during live games and between rounds in exchange for points. As games progress, points earned are declining and the last chance to switch is with 4 minutes to play. Realtime Brackets was launched in 2016, and has consistently delivered 10x the “time on site” in March versus top sports sites. A new Realtime Experience for football Pick’em, Bowls, and Playoffs will be launched for the 2018 football season. Learn more about Realtime Brackets at www.rtbrackets.com, Facebook and Twitter (@RTBrackets)

About 5-Hour ENERGY®

5-hour ENERGY® is a liquid energy shot that provides a feeling of energy and alertness that lasts for hours. It contains a blend of B-vitamins and amino acids, zero sugar, four calories, and caffeine comparable to a cup of the leading premium coffee. It is available at retail outlets in the United States and Canada as well as throughout the U.K., Ireland, Spain, and Portugal.

