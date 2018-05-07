Entercom and Brooklyn Nets Extend Broadcast Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 7, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leaders in sports radio, and the Brooklyn Nets have reached a new multi-year agreement that extends the team’s broadcast rights with New York’s WFAN through the 2020-21 season. These broadcast rights include airing regular season and any postseason games. In addition, WFAN will continue to be the home of the Nets in-depth pre and post-game coverage for all contests broadcast on the station.

“We’re proud to continue to be the radio home of the Nets,” said Susan Larkin, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom. “We remain committed to bringing our listeners and partners the most exciting sports content from their hometown teams.”

“We are excited to extend our partnership with WFAN, which continues to provide the Nets with a big voice in the nation’s largest market,” said Mike Zavodsky, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “WFAN has been a great radio partner since our relationship commenced in the 2004-05 season.”

Additional components of the agreement include:

· Custom content and web pages dedicated to the Brooklyn Nets and local basketball action available at wfan.radio.com.

· WCBS Newsradio 880, the team’s ancillary broadcast outlet, to provide game coverage of select matchups.

· WFAN on-air talent will occasionally broadcast shows live from Barclays Center before Nets games.

Chris Carrino currently serves as the radio play-by-play voice of the Nets alongside color analyst and former Wagner College men’s basketball head coach, Tim Capstraw.

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

