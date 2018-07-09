Entercom and Georgia State University Athletics Announce New Broadcast Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA – July 9, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, today announced a new exclusive broadcast partnership with Georgia State University. As part of the agreement, 92.9 THE GAME (WZGC-FM) and News & Talk 1380 (WAOK-AM) in Atlanta will broadcast all Georgia State University Athletics football, men’s and women’s basketball games. The partnership is effective at the start of the 2018-19 season.

“Expanding our sports contents is an important part of our strategy to remain as the leaders in sports radio,” said Rick Caffey, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Atlanta. “We remain strong advocates of our local community and of delivering quality content to our city and beyond. This agreement with Georgia State University is another step in that direction and we look forward to an exciting season with an excellent sports program.”

“We are pleased to join the Entercom team as a new avenue to provide more game coverage and market our teams throughout the metro Atlanta area,” said Charlie Cobb, Director of Athletics, Georgia State University. “This agreement offers us more promotional exposure while working with the leader in the Atlanta sports market.”

All football games will air on 92.9 THE GAME. News & Talk 1380 (WAOK-AM), the team’s ancillary broadcast outlet, will provide game coverage of select matchups. The news station will broadcast all men’s basketball games. All women’s basketball games will air on WSTR HD2.

As part of the partnership, 92.9 THE GAME will also host weekly interviews with Georgia State football coach Shawn Elliott on “Mornings with John and Hugh,” weekdays from 6:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 a.m. ET. Men’s basketball coach Ron Hunter will join “Dukes and Bell” in a weekly interview on weekdays from 2:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET.

The partnership between Entercom and Georgia State University was facilitated by Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment, a sports marketing and media sales organization.

Listeners can tune in to 92.9 THE GAME (WZGC-FM) in Atlanta on-air, as well as nationwide on the Radio.com app. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

92.9 THE GAME is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

