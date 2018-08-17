Entercom and Houston Texans Extend Broadcast Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 17, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, and the Houston Texans have agreed to extend their current broadcast partnership. As part of the agreement, SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM) and 100.3 The Bull (KILT-FM) in Houston will continue to carry all Houston Texans games, and Mega 101 FM (KLOL-FM) in Houston will broadcast all games in Spanish. The new multi-year extension will run through the 2027 season.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Houston Texans and remain as the team’s flagship home,” said Sarah Frazier, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Houston. “Football is an integral part of the Houston community and as the leaders in sports radio, we are committed to providing fans exclusive all-access programming with some of the best on-air talent in the business in both English and Spanish.”

“We are pleased to have Entercom Houston as our radio partner for at least another decade,” said Jamey Rootes, President, Houston Texans. “Working together, we have created a novel broadcasting approach that allows us to deliver unique, engaging and entertaining Texans content which has been branded ‘Texans Radio.’ The centerpiece of this is our games, but Texans Radio’s extensive platform each week brings the fun and excitement of game day to Texans fans across the world every other day of the year.”

In addition to game broadcasts, SportsRadio 610 will continue to air a three-hour pregame and postgame show, plus “Texans All Access,” which will continue to air weekdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT during the regular season and 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT during the offseason. The “Bill O’Brien Show” airs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the regular season. All game broadcasts will also be heard on 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM and via the station’s livestream on Radio.com within 100 miles of Houston. Promotional partnerships will extend across Entercom stations in Houston, with on-air features and programming airing on sister stations 95.7 The Spot (KKHH-FM), Mix 96.5 (KHMX-FM) and CBS Sports Radio 650 (KIKK-AM).

As part of the agreement, SportsRadio 610 will continue to produce Houston Texans content for distribution on the Texans Radio Network. The Texans Radio Network broadcast team of Marc Vandermeer and Andre Ware will continue to provide play-by-play and game analysis as they have done for the past 17 years. Enrique Vasquez and Gustavo Rangel will provide the play-by-play for Spanish broadcasts on Texans Radio Network.

SportsRadio 610, 100.3 The Bull and Mega 101 FM are Radio.com stations. Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

