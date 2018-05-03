Entercom And The University Of Oregon Announce Long-term Broadcast Rights Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 3, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leaders in sports radio, and the University of Oregon today announced a four-year broadcast agreement with Portland’s 1080 The Fan (KFXX-AM) through the 2022 season. Highlights of the partnership include play-by-play broadcast rights of the university’s football, basketball and baseball games, including all Ducks preseason, regular and post-season games, as well as pre and post-game coverage and weekly specialty shows.

“As the top radio destination for local sports fans, we are thrilled to welcome the Oregon Ducks to the Entercom Portland family,” said Bill Ashenden, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Portland. “Entercom is the leader in local audio sports rights across the nation and we value this partnership with the University of Oregon. We look forward to bringing fans comprehensive coverage of the Ducks via all of our platforms.”

“The University of Oregon is proud to have Entercom Portland and 1080 The Fan as the official radio broadcast partner and the new home for the Ducks,” said Rob Mullens, Athletic Director, University of Oregon. “We look forward to this partnership that will continue to bring Ducks games to our tremendous fan base in the Portland area.”

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership between the University of Oregon and the leader in sports talk radio in the largest market in the state,” said Chris Bjork, General Manager, Oregon IMG Sports Marketing. “Entercom will expand the reach of Oregon Athletics and its corporate partners with a strong local and national presence.”

The partnership between Entercom and the University of Oregon was facilitated by IMG College, the exclusive multimedia rights partner of Oregon Athletics.

1080 The Fan is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

