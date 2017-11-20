ENTERCOM ANNOUNCES “COUNT ON COUNTRY” TO AIR ON GIVING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 20, 2017 – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) on the heels of their historic merger with CBS Radio, today announced a special philanthropic, commercial-free programming feature, “Count on Country,” that will be broadcast on Giving Tuesday, November 28 at 12 noon in local time zones. The syndicated one-hour on-air program will feature exclusive content from country music’s biggest stars, hosted by Big & Rich.

With a focus on stories from Las Vegas’ heroic first responders to messages of hope from the Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman and many of the artists that performed at Route 91 Harvest Festival, Entercom’s #CountOnCountry program this #GivingTuesday aims to continue the healing process for listeners. Within the commercial-free programming block and digital exclusives, artists will encourage donations to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

“Country music fans are some of the greatest people in the world. They’re the ones you count on in the toughest of times,” said Big & Rich. “We are truly thankful to be your hosts for ‘Count On Country,’ and playing an integral role in bringing our community together to give back. We look forward to curating some meaningful songs, exclusive stories and sharing a little time for us all to count our many blessings – both online and on-air.”

“When the unthinkable happens, people come together. We come together to heal, to grow, to cry, to remember, and most importantly, to help each other. It is in this spirit that we present ‘Count on Country,’ a remarkable collection of music, commentary and reflection surrounding the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy,” said Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming.

“People put their fear to the side and were trying to help one another,” Brothers Osborne’s T.J. Osborne shares in the exclusive video below, before shining a light on Taylor Winston, USMC 2006-2011 who stole a truck in an effort to aid those injured in the Las Vegas tragedy. Reba McEntire echoes, “Good always wins, no matter what happens,” while Garth Brooks reminds, “It’s love that’s always going to win.”

‘Count on Country’ will air on Entercom’s stations in the following markets. More exclusive videos and content can be found on their websites:

Chicago – WUSN-FM

Detroit – WYCD-FM

Greensboro – WPAW-FM

Houston – KILT-FM

Kansas City – WDAF-FM

Memphis – WLFP-FM

Miami – WKIS-FM

Minneapolis – KMNB-FM

Philadelphia – WXTU-FM

Phoenix – KMLE-FM

Pittsburgh – WDSY-FM

Portland – KWJJ-FM

Riverside – KFRG-FM and KXFG-FM

Rochester – WBEE-FM

San Diego – KSON-FM

Seattle – KMPS-FM

Seattle – KKWF-FM

Wilkes-Barre – WGGY-FM

Route 91 Harvest Festival – “Tales of Heroism” (video)

Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum, Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Rascal Flatts, and Brett Young share “Tales of Heroism” in advance of Entercom’s “Count on Country” Giving Tuesday, November 28, commercial-free programming special.

