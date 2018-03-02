Entercom Announces Launch of 97.3 The Machine, San Diego’s Newest Radio Brand

PHILADELPHIA, PA – March 2, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the launch of 97.3 The Machine, Talk that Rocks, in San Diego. The new station will engage and entertain San Diego’s audience with a unique mix of compelling personalities, comedy, sports and curated classic rock music. Listeners will also be able to tune in to broadcasts of the San Diego Padres’ spring training and regular season games.

“97.3 The Machine will offer San Diego listeners a one of a kind station that combines all of the elements they have been craving: captivating talent, comedy, rock and sports,” said Bob Bolinger, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom San Diego. “We’re excited to fill this void in San Diego and will continue to add even more compelling content to the station’s lineup to serve both listeners and local partners.”

The new 97.3 The Machine will feature the popular sports-themed program, “The Dan Sileo Show,” on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Following that, the station will air the top syndicated program on Seattle’s KISW, “The Men’s Room,” from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In the evenings, 97.3 The Machine will air all 162 regular season games of the San Diego Padres in addition to 12 of their spring training games. This year’s San Diego Padres broadcast will feature radio play-by-play announcers Ted Leitner and Jesse Agler, expanded pre and post-game shows and complimentary programming throughout the week. Evenings and weekends when not broadcasting Padres baseball, 97.3 The Machine will provide music fans in San Diego with a true classic rock curated playlist ‘That Rocks,’ framed by entertaining comedy. On March 29th, 97.3 The Machine will debut it’s morning show “Kevin Klein Live” from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Listeners in the San Diego area can tune in to 97.3 The Machine, stream at 973themachine.com and connect with the station online via social media at 973themachine on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The Machine will also offer complimentary programming on 97.3 HD2 The Rock Machine and HD3 The Comedy Machine.

97.3 The Machine is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country reaching over 100 million people each week through a robust portfolio of over 235 radio stations, digital platforms and live events. Entercom is also the #1 creator of live, original local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

