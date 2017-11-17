ENTERCOM ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIENCE ANALYTICS

BALA CYNWYD, PA – November 17, 2017 – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) today announced the launch of Entercom Audience Analytics, a tool to offer advertisers unique data and analytic insights designed to optimize their advertising campaigns and improve return on investment. The enhanced analytics capability is powered by an exclusive partnership in Entercom markets with AnalyticOwl, a broadcast analytics platform used to measure effectiveness and audience response of radio advertising.

Entercom Audience Analytics tracks and quantifies the impact of on-air advertising campaigns on web conversions and online lift. Armed with this data, Entercom can provide its clients with advanced analytic insights regarding the advertising copy, airtime, and offers that resonate most with listeners. As a result, advertisers can identify opportunities to optimize spend, creative and placement during campaigns in nearly real time to maximize the return on their investment.

“As the number one reach medium in the United States delivering outstanding ROI to customers, Radio is an optimal medium for advertisers to reach their targeted audiences, and Entercom Audience Analytics further enhances our value to our clients,” said David Field, Entercom’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Entercom Audience Analytics will enable us to develop a more consultative relationship with our advertising partners and more effectively measure and validate the important role of Radio in the consumers’ path to purchase,” said Bob Philips, Entercom’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This is a tremendous step toward improving campaign effectiveness and ROI for our advertisers.”

Entercom Audience Analytics is an expansion of a preexisting CBS Radio property that will be enhanced and rolled out throughout the entire Entercom footprint. This is part of Entercom’s strategy to invest in growth and to adapt best practices from both companies to deliver a best-in-class capabilities to advertisers and partners.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.Entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

