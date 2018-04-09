Entercom Announces Launch of El Zol Deportes, the Only Spanish-Language Sports Brand in Washington D.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 9, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, today announced the launch of El Zol Deportes on 1580 AM (WJFK-AM) and 107.9 HD-2 (WLZL-FM), a Spanish-language sports station in Washington D.C. The new station will engage and entertain the District of Columbia’s passionate sports fan with a mix of locally produced and nationally syndicated sports-talk programming from ESPN Deportes as well as a full slate of live Spanish-language play-by-play. El Zol Deportes is an extension of Entercom’s #1 Hispanic hits music station, El Zol 107.9.

“Sports are an integral part of the Washington D.C. Spanish-speaking community and we are excited to fill this void by offering the only Spanish-language sports brand in the metro are,” said Steve Swenson, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Washington D.C. “By leveraging our existing sports brands and relationships, El Zol Deportes will offer the most compelling play-by-play to serve the community and our local partners.”

El Zol Deportes will offer Washington D.C. listeners the Spanish-language radio call of Major League Soccer Game of the Week as well as major international soccer leagues such as UEFA, Liga MX and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. In addition, the station will offer Spanish play-by-play of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, Major League Baseball and the NBA playoffs.

The new El Zol Deportes will also feature the locally produced “Deportes al Día con Rey Parker,” airing weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. In addition, the station will be powered by ESPN Deportes featuring the nationally syndicated program “Jorge Ramos Y Su Banda,” airing weekday afternoons from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. El Zol Deportes will also partner with 106.7 The Fan, Entercom’s #1 Sports brand in Washington D.C.

Listeners in the Washington D.C. area can tune in to El Zol Deportes on 1580 AM and on FM at 107.9 HD-2, as well as live stream online at elzolradio.com. Fans can connect with the station on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

El Zol Deportes is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country reaching over 100 million people each week through a robust portfolio of over 235 radio stations, digital platforms and live events. Entercom is also the #1 creator of live, original local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

