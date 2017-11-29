Entercom Announces the Return of Alternative Rock Radio to Orlando with the Launch of ALT 101.9 FM

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 29, 2017 – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) today announced the launch of ALT 101.9 FM, Orlando’s New Alternative. The station will provide music fans in Orlando with a true alternative through an expertly curated playlist with local, informed discovery including modern and mainstream alternative music and some classic alternative hits. The launch of ALT 101.9 FM comes shortly after Entercom’s transformational merger with CBS Radio and expands on the company’s position as the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the United States.

“In a city with a rapidly evolving demographic, we are thrilled to fill this void in radio in Orlando,” said Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming. “ALT 101.9 FM caters to the tech-savvy, engaged and active Orlando audience and will provide an exciting and unique experience for listeners who are currently underserved with today’s radio choices in Orlando.”

ALT 101.9 stands alone as the only locally curated alternative rock station in Orlando and serves passionate music fans in the market who are online and always on the go. The station is celebrating its launch by putting the music first and playing 10,000 songs commercial-free, which started at 3:00 PM EST today. Listeners in the Orlando area can tune in to 101.9 FM, stream at www.alt1019radio.com and connect with the station online via social media as @alt1019radio on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

On November 17, Entercom announced that it completed its merger with CBS Radio Inc. to create a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country. Entercom is now the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. With a nationwide footprint of 235 stations, Entercom will engage over 100 million people weekly with a premier collection of highly-rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events.

