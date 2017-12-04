Entercom Announces Seattle’s Latest Soft Rock Radio with The Launch of the New 94.1 The Sound

PHILADELPHIA, PA – December 4, 2017– Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) today announced the launch of The New 94.1 The Sound, Seattle’s new soft rock radio. The station will provide Seattle music fans with a unique and expertly curated mix of soft rock hits from the 1980’s, 1990’s and 2000’s. The launch of The New 94.1 FM comes shortly after Entercom’s transformational merger with CBS Radio and expands on the company’s position as the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the United States.

“The New 94.1 The Sound will provide the Seattle audience with a unique and relaxing radio experience that is curated with the Puget Sound listener in mind,” said Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming. “We are excited to fill this void in radio in Seattle and offer avid music fans a fresh new sound they can enjoy at work or as they go about their day.”

The station is celebrating its launch by putting the music first and playing 10,000 songs commercial-free, which started at 9:00 a.m. PT today. The mix will include hits from beloved artists like Adele, Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Elton John, Whitney Houston, Hall and Oates, among others. Listeners in the Seattle area can tune in to The New 94.1 FM, stream at www.941thesoundseattle.com and connect with the station online via social media as @941TheSoundSeattle, Facebook, Instagram and @941TheSoundSEA on Twitter

The New 94.1 The Sound replaces KMPS-FM Country Music Radio and as part of the change, host Deanna Lee will be joining 100.7 The Wolf, Seattle’s Fresh Country Radio.

“We recognize and respect all of the people who have been involved with KMPS station and its rich and long history in the country format,” continued Paxton. “We are committed to continuing to provide the very best country station with our entire team on 100.7 The Wolf. We are also excited to welcome back Deanna Lee to middays on 100.7 The Wolf”.

On November 17, Entercom announced that it completed its merger with CBS Radio Inc. to create a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country. Entercom is now the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. With a nationwide footprint of 235 stations, Entercom will engage over 100 million people weekly with a premier collection of highly-rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events.

