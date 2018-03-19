Close
About Us
Our Company
Leadership
Our Portfolio
Radio Stations
Media Brands
Events
Partner With Us
Capabilities
Case Studies
Community Impact
Investors
Careers
Press
Contact
CommunityEntercom Austin Partners with TDS to Encourage Listeners to Recycle Their Live Christmas Décor

Entercom Austin Partners with TDS to Encourage Listeners to Recycle Their Live Christmas Décor

Texas Disposal Systems, Inc. (TDS) was founded in 1977 and has become the largest independently owned, solid waste collection and disposal company in Austin and central Texas, and one of the largest in the nation.

 

Entercom Austin was on site at the Garden-Ville Georgetown location on January 6th encouraging listeners to bring their Christmas trees, wreaths, holly, and pumpkins to the location and watch them turn to mulch on site. Listeners who brought their live decorations received complimentary lunch from Rudy’s BBQ and registered for the chance to win Price is Right live tickets. A free bag of mulch was also given to guests, compliments of Garden-Ville. TDS and Entercom promoted this event on air, online, and with a dedicated email blast to listeners.

0% played
0:00 /

Texas Disposal Systems

Related Articles

The Plight of the North Carolina Honey Bee & Bumble Bee

See more

The Big Share in Madison

See more