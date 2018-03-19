Entercom Austin Partners with TDS to Encourage Listeners to Recycle Their Live Christmas Décor

Texas Disposal Systems, Inc. (TDS) was founded in 1977 and has become the largest independently owned, solid waste collection and disposal company in Austin and central Texas, and one of the largest in the nation.

Entercom Austin was on site at the Garden-Ville Georgetown location on January 6th encouraging listeners to bring their Christmas trees, wreaths, holly, and pumpkins to the location and watch them turn to mulch on site. Listeners who brought their live decorations received complimentary lunch from Rudy’s BBQ and registered for the chance to win Price is Right live tickets. A free bag of mulch was also given to guests, compliments of Garden-Ville. TDS and Entercom promoted this event on air, online, and with a dedicated email blast to listeners.