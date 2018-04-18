Entercom Awarded Two 2018 Crystal Radio Awards by The National Association of Broadcasters

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 18, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, has been honored with two Crystal Radio Awards presented by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). 1010 WINS-AM from New York and WWJ News Radio 950 AM from Detroit were honored during the organization’s We Are Broadcasters Celebration in Las Vegas. Since 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards have recognized radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service. The stations were selected among 50 finalists.

NAB Crystal Radio Award finalists were chosen by a panel of judges representing broadcasting, community service organizations and public relations firms. Finalists were honored and winners announced at the organization’s We Are Broadcasters Celebration, where Chairman Pai delivered remarks about local radio and television stations’ vital role in communities and ongoing commitment to innovation that enables broadcasters to better serve listeners and viewers.

1010 WINS-AM and WWJ News Radio 950 AM are a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

