Entercom Commences TBA for 101.1 MORE FM (WBEB-FM) in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 10, 2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM), a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., today announced that the Company and Jerry Lee Radio, LLC have commenced a Time Brokerage Agreement (“TBA”) with respect to 101.1 MORE FM (WBEB-FM) in Philadelphia, PA. The TBA was effective August 9 and follows the Company’s recent announcement of its agreement to acquire WBEB-FM. As previously announced, Beasley and Entercom commenced a Time Brokerage Agreement with respect to WXTU(FM) in Philadelphia, PA.

“I am excited to welcome WBEB, one of the country’s most recognized and awarded stations, to our portfolio of Philadelphia radio stations,” said David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Philadelphia. “The addition of WBEB will be a great complement to our lineup that already includes KYW Newsradio 1060, SportsRadio 94WIP, 96.5 TDY FM, 98.1 WOGL and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.”

The purchase of WBEB-FM is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

