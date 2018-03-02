Entercom Communications Schedules Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

(Bala Cynwyd, PA)— Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Entercom will hold a conference call regarding the quarterly earnings release on Thursday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The public may access the conference call by dialing 888-889-0278 (passcode: Entercom).

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing 800-846-5456. A webcast of the conference call will be available beginning six hours after the call on the Company’s website for a period of two weeks. Entercom Communications’ website is located at www.entercom.com.

Contact:

Richard Schmaeling

Executive VP and CFO

Entercom Communications Corp.

610-660-5686

