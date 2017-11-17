ENTERCOM COMPLETES MERGER WITH CBS RADIO

Creates a Leading, Integrated Media and Entertainment Company and One of America’s Top Two Radio Broadcasters

BALA CYNWYD, PA – November 17, 2017 – Entercom Communications Corp. (“Entercom”) (NYSE: ETM) today announced that it has completed its merger with CBS Radio Inc. (“CBS Radio”), creating a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country. Entercom is now the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. With a nationwide footprint of 235 stations, Entercom will engage over 100 million people weekly with a premier collection of highly-rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events.

“We are thrilled to officially close our transformational merger with CBS Radio and welcome their talented employees and iconic brands to Entercom,” said David Field, Entercom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to capitalizing on our unique positions in sports, news, music, podcasting, live events, digital and more to provide outstanding experiences for our listeners and compelling integrated marketing opportunities for our advertisers. We now have the scale and capabilities to drive meaningful growth and to compete more effectively with other media for a larger share of advertising dollars. We also look forward to helping to elevate the Radio industry, which remains massively undervalued by advertisers despite having emerged as America’s #1 Reach medium, delivering outstanding ROI to customers.”

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

