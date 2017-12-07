Entercom Elevates Claudia Menegus to Senior Vice President and Market Manager in Orlando

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 7, 2017 – Entercom Communications, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced that Claudia Menegus has been elevated to the role of Senior Vice President and Market Manager in Orlando, effective immediately. Menegus is overseeing WQMP FM 101.9, WOCL 1059 Sunny FM, WOMX-FM mix 105.1. Menegus previously served as Vice President and Director of Sales for CBS Radio.

“Claudia is an experienced radio executive who continues to impress us with her business acumen, client relationships and leadership,” said Doug Abernethy, Entercom’s Regional President. “We’re confident that she’ll lead Orlando stations to new heights.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to lead the Orlando team. We have the most talented group of people here and we’re thrilled to have the power and support of Entercom behind us,” said Menegus.

Claudia Menegus is a 19 year broadcast veteran, 18 of those spent at CBS Radio. During her tenure with CBS Radio, Menegus spent 14 years in various roles in the Baltimore market, including as NTR Director and Sales Manager for Talk and Alternative station WHFS-FM. Menegus also developed the CBS Radio Baltimore Marketing Group, a vehicle to expand non-traditional platforms, venue sponsorships, and sports marketing with Baltimore Ravens players, providing exclusive sponsorship programs and raising awareness for their foundations. In 2014, she was appointed as Director of Integrated Marketing for CBS Radio Corporate overseeing the Events and Experiences Division in 15 markets. Menegus began her career with Infinity Broadcasting in Tampa, which later merged with CBS Radio.

On November 17, Entercom announced that it completed its merger with CBS Radio Inc. to create a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country. Entercom is the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. With a nationwide footprint of 235 stations, Entercom will engage over 100 million people weekly with a premier collection of highly-rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events.

CONTACT:

Esther-Mireya Tejeda

Entercom Communications

610.822.0861

Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com

@EntercomPR

