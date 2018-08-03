Entercom Enters into Definitive Agreement to Complete the Final U.S. Department of Justice Required Dispositions Relating to CBS Radio Merger

PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 3, 2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM), a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., today announced a definitive agreement to sell certain radio stations in San Francisco and Sacramento to Bonneville International Corporation (“Bonneville”) for $141 million in cash. The stations being disposed have been held in an FCC disposition Trust and have been operated by Bonneville under Local Marketing Agreements (“LMA”) since the closing of the Company’s merger with CBS Radio, Inc. These stations are:
|Market
|Station
|Format
|San Francisco
|KMVQ-FM
|Top 40
|San Francisco
|KBLX-FM
|Urban Adult Contemporary
|San Francisco
|KOIT-FM
|Adult Contemporary
|San Francisco
|KUFX-FM
|Classic Rock
|Sacramento
|KHTK-AM
|Sports
|Sacramento
|KNCI-FM
|Country
|Sacramento
|KYMX-FM
|Adult Contemporary
|Sacramento
|KZZO-FM
|Hot Adult Contemporary
This transaction, which is expected to close this year either late in the 3rd quarter or early in the 4th quarter, will complete the dispositions required by the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with the Company’s merger with CBS Radio, Inc.
CONTACT:
Esther-Mireya Tejeda
Entercom
212-649-9686
Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com
@EntercomPR
