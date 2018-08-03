Entercom Enters into Definitive Agreement to Complete the Final U.S. Department of Justice Required Dispositions Relating to CBS Radio Merger

PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 3, 2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM), a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., today announced a definitive agreement to sell certain radio stations in San Francisco and Sacramento to Bonneville International Corporation (“Bonneville”) for $141 million in cash. The stations being disposed have been held in an FCC disposition Trust and have been operated by Bonneville under Local Marketing Agreements (“LMA”) since the closing of the Company’s merger with CBS Radio, Inc. These stations are:

Market Station Format San Francisco KMVQ-FM Top 40 San Francisco KBLX-FM Urban Adult Contemporary San Francisco KOIT-FM Adult Contemporary San Francisco KUFX-FM Classic Rock Sacramento KHTK-AM Sports Sacramento KNCI-FM Country Sacramento KYMX-FM Adult Contemporary Sacramento KZZO-FM Hot Adult Contemporary

This transaction, which is expected to close this year either late in the 3rd quarter or early in the 4th quarter, will complete the dispositions required by the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with the Company’s merger with CBS Radio, Inc.

CONTACT:

Esther-Mireya Tejeda

Entercom

212-649-9686

Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com

@EntercomPR

