Entercom Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire WBEB-FM 101.1 MORE FM and Divest WXTU-FM 92.5 FM in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – July 19, 2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM), a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., today announced a definitive agreement to acquire 101.1 MORE FM (WBEB-FM) from Jerry Lee Radio, LLC in Philadelphia, PA for $57.5 million in cash. The company also announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest 92.5 XTU (WXTU-FM) in Philadelphia, PA to Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) for $38.0 million in cash. The transactions are immediately accretive to Entercom and are leverage neutral.

The acquisition of WBEB-FM, Philadelphia’s #1 rated station, is a complementary addition to Entercom’s existing portfolio of leading stations in the market that includes KYW Newsradio 1060, SportsRadio 94WIP, 96.5 TDY FM, 98.1 WOGL and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

“We are very pleased to add the legendary WBEB, one of the country’s most recognized and awarded stations, to our group,” said David Field, President and Chief Executive Officer, Entercom. “It is a terrific addition to our lineup that will enhance our ability to serve our listeners, customers and the community. I tip my cap to Jerry Lee, one of the industry pioneers and a visionary leader who built B101 into such a special station and has done so much for radio over the decades. We are saddened to say goodbye to our colleagues at WXTU, but know that they will be in great hands.”

A Local Marketing Agreement for WXTU will begin Monday, July 23. The transactions are expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Entercom was advised by MVP Capital, LLC on the WBEB transaction. Methuselah Advisors acted as financial advisor to WBEB-FM.

