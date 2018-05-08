Entercom Enters National Network Arena with the Entercom Audio Network

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 8, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the introduction of the Entercom Audio Network. The national network will allow advertisers to leverage Entercom’s scale with targeted offerings across its portfolio of 235 top-rated radio stations reaching over 112 million listeners monthly. The Entercom Audio Network is set to launch July 1.

“As one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country, Entercom has the scale and reach to offer national brands a very compelling and effective unwired network with our premier collection of leading radio brands across the country,” said David Field, President and CEO, Entercom. “We cover close to 90% of people 12+ in the top 50 markets and we continue to invest in the best local brands and personalities to serve our audiences and our communities.”

“Entercom now offers brands the national scale they need, including seamless activation and superior ROI,” said Bob Philips, Chief Revenue Officer, Entercom. “We are the country’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio and #1 or #2 in virtually all music formats. Our connection to consumers is coveted by many national brands.”

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

