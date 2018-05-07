Entercom Honored With Six Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 7, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, was named the winner of six Stevie® Awards in The 16th Annual American Business Awards® across marketing and public relations categories. The Corporate Marketing and the Corporate Communications and PR departments were recognized for their strategic branding and positioning campaigns during Entercom’s 2017 merger with CBS Radio.

The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“I’m extremely excited about the work accomplished by our teams and to be recognized among industry peers,” said Ruth Gaviria, Chief Marketing Officer, Entercom. “We look forward to continued success both within and outside our organization.”

“The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment,” says Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards.

Entercom was recognized in the following categories:

Gold Stevie Award for:

· Communications/PR Campaign of the Year (Small Budget)



Silver Stevie Award for:

· Marketing Department of the Year



Bronze Stevie Award for:

· Communications Campaign of the Year – Corporate Communications

· Communications Campaign of the Year – Reputation/Brand Management

· Marketing Campaign of the Year (Small Budget)

Additionally, Esther Mireya Tejeda, Head of Corporate Communications and PR at Entercom, was honored as the Communications Executive of the Year with a Silver Stevie Award.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

