Entercom Honored with Three Gracie Awards, Presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 18, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, has been honored with three Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF). The Gracies recognize individual achievement and exemplary programming created by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.

In the National Radio category, Liana Huth was honored in the “Producer” subcategory for her work on the “I’m Listening” campaign for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The annual campaign debuted in 2017 and features personal stories from artists and celebrities while offering help and resources to listeners via a live call-in option. The campaign includes a two-hour on-air special on World Suicide Prevention Day broadcasted live across all Entercom platforms and is supported by suicide prevention PSAs and on-air promos.

Additionally, in the Local Radio category, Nina Hajian was honored in the “Host-Morning Drive” subcategory for her work on “Shoboy in the Morning” and TJ Taormina of “The TJ Show” in Boston was honored in the “Soft News Feature” subcategory.

The National TV, Radio and Interactive Media award winners will be honored at the 43nd Annual Gracie Awards® Gala in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. The 2018 gala benefits the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, a charitable non-profit that creates educational programs, charitable activities and scholarship initiatives to benefit the public and women in the media.

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

