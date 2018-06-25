Entercom Host Mike Francesa Inducted Into National Radio Hall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA, PA – June 25, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, congratulates WFAN host Mike Francesa on being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame. Francesa was inducted by vote from the NRHOF nominating committee, along with three other individuals in the same category, for his contributions to the industry.

“We’re proud of Mike Francesa for receiving this recognition,” said Susan Larkin, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom New York. “This is an incredibly prestigious honor and recognizes the very best in our industry who have made significant contributions to the craft. Mike’s career success speaks for itself. It’s fitting and special for HOF to recognize him in this year’s class as he has proven to make a real difference not only for WFAN but for the value and effectiveness of radio.”

“Induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame is an incredible honor,” said Mike Francesa. “The fact that the ceremony will take place in New York makes it that much more special. First, I want to thank the listeners. I would not be here without you. No performer has ever had a more loyal or passionate following. I want to thank Kraig Kitchin and the Hall of Fame committee. Finally, I want to thank everybody at WFAN, through all the different ownership groups, who has touched my career in any way. This wouldn’t have happened without your talents and contributions.”

The induction ceremony will take place on November 15 in New York City.

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

