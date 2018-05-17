Entercom Names Andi Poch as Executive Vice President, Integrated Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 17, 2018 – Entercom today announced the appointment of Andi Poch to Executive Vice President, Integrated Partnerships. In this new role, Poch will lead strategy, creative development and execution for multiplatform, client partnerships. As part of her charge, Poch will focus on integrated solutions across audio, digital, branded content, live events and experiential partnerships. Additionally, she will be responsible for the development of new and expanded content franchises and innovative, customizable opportunities to drive national business and new revenue streams. She will continue to report to Bob Philips, Chief Revenue Officer at Entercom.

“We are excited about Andi’s new role at Entercom,” said Bob Philips. “This is a strategic shift in the way we go to market and an opportunity to leverage our national, multiplatform scale across audio, digital, social, live events and branded entertainment to offer national advertisers the innovative marketing solutions they need to connect their brands to our loyal and engaged consumer base. The additional scope will provide Andi the opportunity to expand on the terrific work she has already done for Entercom.”

“The vast assets of Entercom provide an incredible canvas for partners,” said Poch. “With our top radio stations, our extraordinary live events, award winning creative content options and our deep talent relationships in music, sports and pop culture, this role will reinforce Entercom’s ability to provide marketers with truly comprehensive, effective and exciting national, regional and local strategic integrated solutions.”

As part of the new role, Poch will partner with sales across all divisions of Entercom and will assume a leadership role with key clients and agencies. Her new role is effective immediately.

Entercom is a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

