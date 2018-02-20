Entercom Names Jim McCloud as Executive Vice President of National Business Development

PHILADELPHIA, PA – February 20, 2018 – Entercom Communications, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the appointment of Jim McCloud as Executive Vice President of National Business Development for Entercom. In this newly created role, McCloud will focus on leveraging Entercom’s national scale and robust portfolio of leading radio, digital and live events to engage national advertisers across the country. McCloud joins Entercom from Major League Baseball, where he most recently served as Group Director & Vice President of Sponsorship Sales & Client Services.

McCloud will work closely with the Entercom executive leadership team to initiate, develop and grow relationships with existing Entercom partners. Additionally, he will be building a national client development team focused on identifying and engaging new potential Entercom advertising partners and providing comprehensive advertising solutions across Entercom’s news, entertainment and sports portfolio.

“We are so pleased to welcome Jim to Entercom,” said Weezie Kramer, Chief Operations Officer, Entercom. “Jim’s deep experience in sports, corporate sponsorships and advertising will help us unlock the full potential of our national platform across radio, digital and events.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the talented Entercom team at this exciting time for the company,” said Jim McCloud. “Entercom’s powerful scale presents tremendous opportunities to create unique experiences for millions of consumers and drive results for our partners.”

During McCloud’s nine years at MLB, he’s had a variety of different responsibilities. In his most recent role at MLB, McCloud led Corporate Sponsorship Sales creating fully integrated partnerships and solutions across MLB’s digital channels, MLB Network, MLB Events, Clubs, and Broadcast partners. McCloud holds an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and a Masters in Sports Management from Columbia University. He earned an undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country reaching over 100 million people each week through a robust portfolio of over 235 radio stations, digital platforms and live events. Entercom is also the #1 creator of live, original local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

