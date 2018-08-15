Entercom Names Lee Davis as Senior Vice President of Sales for Traffic Weather and Information Network

PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 15, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced today the appointment of Lee Davis to the role of Senior Vice President of Sales for Entercom’s Traffic Weather and Information Network (TWIN), effective immediately. In this new role, Davis will oversee TWIN revenue throughout the country on a national, local and network scale.

“With a premier collection of leading radio brands across the country, Entercom has the scale and reach to provide advertisers with compelling solutions,” said Bob Philips, Chief Revenue Officer, Entercom. “We welcome Lee to the team and look forward to growing TWIN under his guidance and expertise.”

“I am thrilled to join Entercom and work with our teams to drive revenue to our robust TWIN sales channel,” said Davis. “By leveraging our vast collection of radio and digital properties, we will untap the vast potential we have in this space.”

Davis is a 28-year veteran of the media industry. He joins Entercom from MediaCrossing, where he was Executive Vice President for the programmatic digital media agency. Davis previously held the role of Executive Vice President of Sales for Univision Communication’s Local Media division. During his tenure there, he spearheaded significant growth for the company’s local media Radio, TV and Digital properties.

Davis established his career at WFAN (WFAN-FM/AM) where he rose to the position of Vice President and General Manager. During his tenure, WFAN became the number one billing station in the United States. Davis also held other leadership roles at CBS and Cox Radio.

Entercom is a leading media and entertainment company and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com , Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

