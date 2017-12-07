Entercom Names Nichole Hartman as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Chattanooga

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 7, 2017– Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the appointment of Nichole Hartman as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Chattanooga overseeing 103.7 Kiss FM (WKXJ), 98.1 The Lake (WLND-FM), Rock 105 (WRXR-FM) and Country US 101 (WUSY-FM) effective December 18, 2017. Hartman previously served as the General Sales Manager for Cox Media Group Jacksonville.

“Nichole’s leadership and business expertise will be instrumental in Chattanooga and we are thrilled to have her back at Entercom,” said Brian Purdy, Entercom’s Regional President.

“I am honored to join the Entercom team in Chattanooga. I admire the values of the company and their leadership, and I am excited about where we are heading,” said Hartman. “I am looking forward to working with an amazing group of brands and A-level talent in East Tennessee.”

Hartmant is a seasoned radio executive who was a General Sales Manager at Entercom Greenville from 2007-2013 prior to joining Cox Media Group. While at Entercom, she was recognized for her efforts with a President’s Circle award in 2010. In 2016, she was a Radio Wayne award finalist.

On November 17, Entercom announced that it completed its merger with CBS Radio Inc. to create a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country. Entercom is the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. With a nationwide footprint of 235 stations, Entercom will engage over 100 million people weekly with a premier collection of highly-rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events.

