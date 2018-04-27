Entercom Names Pamela Russo, Chris Rosen To Executive Posts For Radio.Com

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 27, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced today that Pamela Russo has been appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager, and Christopher Rosen as Editorial Director for Radio.com as part of the company’s renewed commitment and strategic shift on the Radio.com brand. Russo will report to JD Crowley, Executive Vice President of Digital at Entercom, and Rosen will report to Russo.

“This is an exciting time for Radio.com,” said Crowley. “We welcome both Pam and Chris’s expertise as we accelerate our strategy to make Radio.com a daily habit for the millions of fans across our family of brands, entertaining and informing users with spoken-word audio, curated music and premium editorial.

In this new role, Russo will oversee the Radio.com brand and business, with a focus on the advertiser and consumer products, client development and revenue growth, content and talent partnerships, distribution strategy, and audience development. Russo will leverage all of Entercom’s owned and operated traditional and experiential assets and develop Radio.com’s brand voice and positioning in the marketplace, while building a best-in-class organization to support rapid growth of the platform. She will join Entercom on April 30.

“I am thrilled to be part of Radio.com at this inflection point in the brand’s development,” said Russo. “This is a great time to be in the digital audio business with rapid innovation happening across streaming, podcasting, and personalized media consumption platforms. I look forward to working with the talented leaders and creators across Entercom to make Radio.com a leader in the category.”

Russo is a 20-year veteran of the media industry. She joins Entercom from Meredith Corporation, formerly Time Inc., where she led digital strategy and operations for the company’s portfolio of entertainment, travel and luxury brands, including People.com, EntertainmentWeekly.com, TravelandLeisure.com and Departures.com, among others. Russo has previously held digital content and operations roles at Discovery Communications and TMZ.com. She has earned both an Emmy and a Webby award for her work and is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She earned an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.

Rosen will lead the content development, editorial and video strategy for Radio.com, overseeing content teams in New York and Philadelphia. Working alongside Entercom programming executives Jeff Sotolano and Liana Huth, Rosen will focus on developing exclusive and original national content for Radio.com’s national platform and portfolio of stations, while also working with local markets to surface their best content for national audiences. He will also develop and implement the social media strategy for Radio.com, and will work with Entercom’s programming, events, and local content teams to leverage the company’s scale and relationships to create best-in-class editorial content for Radio.com.

“I am excited to join Radio.com in this newly created role and can’t wait to implement innovative editorial strategies to create the engaging and compelling content that we know the audience wants,” said Rosen. “Entercom is the only company with such a large and unique footprint of preeminent brands across news, sports, music, and podcasts, positioning Radio.com to truly stand alone. I look forward to working with the amazing talent across the entire company to bring the brand to life, and help ensure its future success.”

Rosen joins Entercom from Entertainment Weekly, where he served as Executive Editor for the brand’s digital properties. He brings over 15 years of editorial experience, including previous roles at HuffPost, Movieline, and CBS Radio. He is a graduate of Fordham University.

Entercom is a leading media and entertainment company and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

