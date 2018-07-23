Entercom Names Stephanie Perl as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Hartford

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 23, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Perl as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Hartford, effective Monday, August 6. In this role, she will be overseeing 1080 WTIC News Talk (WTIC-AM), 96.5 TIC FM (WTIC-FM), HOT 93.7 (WZMX-FM) and Lite 100.5 (WRCH-FM). Perl previously served as local television Sales Manager for Tribune Broadcasting’s Fox and CW television affiliates in Hartford, WTIC and WCCT.

“We are happy to welcome Stephanie to the Entercom team and back to our stations in Hartford,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Boston. “Her business acumen and leadership will help us provide our partners with premier solutions that reach our loyal and engaged audience in Hartford.”

“I’m thrilled to take on this new opportunity in Hartford, a city I know and love,” said Perl. “Radio is the #1 reach medium in the United States and has more listeners than ever before, making this an exciting time to come back to the industry.”

While at Tribune, Perl was instrumental in establishing the new broadcast location in New Haven and secured several exclusive strategic partnerships that participated in cross-media integration with Tribune Media. Prior to that, Perl spent seventeen years at CBS Radio Hartford, rising from an account executive to a General Sales Manager. Perl was responsible for the combined sales assets of WTIC-FM, WZMX, WRCH and WTIC-AM. Concurrent to her sales management activities and responsibilities, Perl also held several leadership positions for the company’s key initiatives, including Director of Strategic Development managing non-traditional revenue, and point person for CBS Interactive, and CBS’ EcoMedia Division.

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###