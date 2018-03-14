Entercom Names Susan Larkin Market Manager for Entercom New York

PHILADELPHIA, PA – March 14, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced Susan Larkin as the Market Manager for Entercom New York. Larkin will continue in her position as Regional President overseeing San Francisco and Sacramento while assuming the Market Manager role in New York effective April 9. Larkin joined Entercom in July as Regional President with Market Manager responsibilities at Entercom San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to have Susan take on the market manager role for Entercom New York,” said Weezie Kramer, Chief Operating Officer, Entercom. “She has demonstrated incredible leadership skills and is a strong, strategic player who builds great teams and drives outstanding results. With her energy and experience, there is no better person to take on the management responsibility in America’s #1 media market.”

“I am looking forward to joining Entercom New York,” said Susan Larkin. “As a native New Yorker, it is exciting to be home and at the center of the media universe, representing some of Entercom’s most iconic brands, including 1010 WINS and WFAN.”

Gregory Nemitz was promoted to Senior Vice President/Market Manager of Entercom San Francisco reporting to Larkin and Kieran Geffert has been upped to Vice President/Director of Sales in the same market. Both roles will be effective April 1.

Jeff Federman will assume regional oversight of the Southern California markets, including San Diego, Riverside and Palm Springs, while continuing in his post as Senior Vice President/ Market Manager of Entercom Los Angeles.

CONTACT:

Esther-Mireya Tejeda

Entercom

610.822.0861

Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###