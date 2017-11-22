Entercom and Philadelphia Eagles Announce Extended Multi-Platform Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 22, 2017 – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) and the Philadelphia Eagles today announced a seven-year agreement to extend its 25 year partnership with SportsRadio 94.1 (WIP-FM) beginning with the 2018 NFL season. This deal is part of Entercom’s strategy to expand on its position as the unrivaled leader in sports radio after the company’s successful completion of its merger with CBS Radio on November 17.

“As a company founded and based in Philadelphia, Entercom is thrilled to continue our broadcast partnership with our hometown Eagles and SportsRadio 94WIP,” said David Field, Entercom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s a privilege to extend our agreement with such a world class organization as the Eagles, and we look forward to continuing to bring our listeners exclusive, unparalleled coverage of the team both on and off the field. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local audio sports rights across the nation, and this partnership with the Eagles demonstrates our commitment to continuing to expand our leading sports platform and to provide must-listen, highly-engaging content for our listeners and extraordinary opportunities for our advertisers.”

“SportsRadio 94WIP has been home to the Philadelphia Eagles for more than two decades, so we are thrilled to have this opportunity to extend that relationship and take it to 30-plus years of partnership,” said Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski. “We share an incredible history with 94WIP, which includes the flagship radio broadcast featuring the iconic team of Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin. On behalf of Jeffrey Lurie and the entire team, we warmly welcome Entercom to the Eagles family and look forward to collaborating with them on ways to bring new and unique content to 94WIP listeners across the Delaware Valley.”

Through the fully integrated partnership, SportsRadio 94WIP will continue to broadcast all Eagles preseason, regular season and postseason games as well as pregame and postgame shows every game day. The agreement now also includes rights to stream the Entercom broadcast and advertising on the Eagles mobile application within the team’s home market in Philadelphia.

Entercom is now the flagship home of more than 40 professional teams across the four major sports and numerous college athletic programs. By remaining on 94.1, the Eagles join a robust portfolio of 12 NFL teams that also broadcast on Entercom stations.

On November 17, Entercom announced that it completed its merger with CBS Radio Inc. to create a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country. Entercom is now the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. With a nationwide footprint of 235 stations, Entercom will engage over 100 million people weekly with a premier collection of highly-rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events.

