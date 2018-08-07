Entercom Philadelphia’s Cherri Gregg Honored by the National Association of Black Journalists

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 7, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, congratulates KYW Newsradio 1060 (KYW-AM) Community Affairs Reporter Cherri Gregg on being recognized by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) with a “Salute to Excellence Award” at the 2018 NABJ Salute to Excellence Gala in Detroit. This marks the second consecutive year Gregg has been recognized by the organization.

Gregg was recognized in the “Public Affairs” category in Top 15 Markets, Radio for a segment from her weekly program “Flashpoint,” titled “Police Transparency – When Should Names of Officers Who Kill Be Released?” “Flashpoint” airs Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“It comes as no surprise that Cherri has been recognized once again for the exemplary work she contributes to KYW,” said David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Philadelphia. “The hard work she has committed to ‘Flashpoint’ in less than a year demonstrates why she is deserving of this honor.

“I am honored and humbled by this great recognition,” added Gregg. “’Flashpoint’ was designed to inform our listeners of impactful issues relevant to Philadelphia, and this acknowledgement validates the importance of creating conversation around social issues.”

Launched in 2017, “Flashpoint” discusses community affairs, political news, civil rights and social issues in the Philadelphia area. In 2017, NABJ honored Gregg with a “Salute to Excellence Award” in TV Investigative Top 15 Markets for her piece, “Driving While Black,” a collaboration between Entercom and CBS3-TV.

Gregg joined Entercom in 2010. She’s a recognized leader in the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, where she served in the roles of President from 2015 to 2016 and Vice President of Broadcast in 2013.

Listeners can tune in to KYW Newsradio 1060 on air in Philadelphia, as well as nationwide on the Radio.com app. Fans can also connect with the station via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

KYW Newsradio 1060 is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com , Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###