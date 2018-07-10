Entercom promotes Stacey Kauffman and Michael Spacciapolli to Senior Vice Presidents / Market Managers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 10, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced that Stacey Kauffman and Michael Spacciapolli have been tapped as Senior Vice Presidents / Market Managers for Entercom Sacramento and Entercom Pittsburgh, respectively. Both Kauffman and Spacciapolli assume their new roles effective immediately.

“Nothing makes me happier than promoting from within,” said Weezie Kramer, Chief Operations Officer, Entercom. “I am thrilled that we offer career paths and can elevate deserving people to new leadership roles. Both Michael and Stacey have earned these opportunities.”

Kauffman most recently served as Director of Sales at Entercom Sacramento, and joined the company over three years ago as General Sales Manager. Prior to joining Entercom, Kauffman held various sales roles at Hubbard Broadcasting, Radio One, and Susquehanna Radio WFMS-FM. She graduated from Ball State University and earned an M.B.A. from Indiana University – Northwest.

Spacciapolli has been leading the sales effort as Director of Sales in Pittsburgh for over ten years and joined Entercom from CBS Radio as part of the company’s merger in November. Previously, he held several roles, including Sales Manager and Director of Sports Sales for the Bonneville Radio Group in Washington, D.C. and began his career as a national representative for Katz Radio Group in New York. Spacciapolli graduated from Ithaca College.

