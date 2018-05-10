Entercom Receives Top Honors At Worldwide Radio Summit 2018 Industry Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 10, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, received top honors at the WorldWide Radio Summit 2018 Industry Awards. The WorldWide Radio Summit unites the music community with broadcasters from the U.S. and around the globe to discuss new creative and business models that will help this essential communicator of music, talk, digital, streaming, social media, news and sports evolve and thrive for years to come.

Entercom was recognized in the following categories:

WWRS 2018 DOMESTIC RADIO INDUSTRY

Radio Company of the Year- Entercom

Radio Company Exec of the Year- David Field, President and CEO, Entercom

Radio Company Sr. Programmer of the Year- Pat Paxton, President of Programming, Entercom

Station Exec of the Year- Brian Purdy, Regional President, Entercom

Radio Company Online Exec of the Year- Kim Reis, Vice President of Digital Audience Development, Entercom

Station Music Director of the Year- Nathan Graham, Assistant Program Director, Entercom Milwaukee

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

