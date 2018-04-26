Entercom Recognized with 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Presented by The Radio Television Digital News Association

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 26, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, has been honored with 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.
List of Entercom recipients below.
Region 2: Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence
KCBS Radio
San Francisco, CA
Breaking News Coverage
Wine Country Wildfires
KCBS Radio
San Francisco, CA
Excellence in Sound
Wine Country on Fire
KCBS Radio
San Francisco, CA
Feature Reporting
Sonic Gentrification
KCBS Radio
San Francisco, CA
Newscast
Wine Country Wildfires
KCBS Radio
San Francisco, CA
Region 4: Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence
WCCO Radio
Minneapolis, MN
News Series
Undocumented Future: Minnesota in a New Age of Immigration
WCCO Radio
Minneapolis, MN
Region 5: Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence
KMOX Radio
St. Louis, MO
Continuing Coverage
Prop P- for Police or Potholes?
KMOX Radio
St. Louis, MO
Excellence in Sound
Johnny and Billy
KMOX Radio
St. Louis, MO
Excellence in Video
One-of-a-Kind ‘Curiosity Museum’ Combines the Unique, Uncomfortable
KMOX Radio
St. Louis, MO
Investigative Reporting
Dust in the Wind from a Cold War Testing Site
KMOX Radio
St. Louis, MO
Newscast
Total Information AM – 05/02/2017
KMOX Radio
St. Louis, MO
Region 6: Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence
Newsradio 1080 KRLD
Dallas, TX
Excellence in Social Media
Tornado Threat at AT&T Stadium
Newsradio 1080 KRLD
KRLD
Dallas, TX
Region 7: Large Market Radio
Breaking News Coverage
Flood!
WBBM-AM/FM
Chicago, IL
Region 11: Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence
WCBS Newsradio 880
New York, NY
Feature Reporting
The Mayor of Brewster Train
WCBS Newsradio 880
New York, NY
News Series
The Breaking Point
WCBS Newsradio 880
New York, NY
Newscast
October 31, 2017 5pm
WCBS Newsradio 880
New York, NY
Breaking News Coverage
Manhattan Truck Terror Attack
1010 WINS
New York, NY
Excellence in Innovation
The Month In Sound
KYW Newsradio
Philadelphia, PA
Sports Reporting
Unity Cup Coverage
KYW Newsradio
Philadelphia, PA
CONTACT:
Jennifer Morales
Entercom
610-660-5693
Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com
@EntercomPR
