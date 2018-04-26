Entercom Recognized with 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Presented by The Radio Television Digital News Association

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 26, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, has been honored with 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

List of Entercom recipients below.

Region 2: Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence

KCBS Radio

San Francisco, CA

Breaking News Coverage

Wine Country Wildfires

KCBS Radio

San Francisco, CA

Excellence in Sound

Wine Country on Fire

KCBS Radio

San Francisco, CA

Feature Reporting

Sonic Gentrification

KCBS Radio

San Francisco, CA

Newscast

Wine Country Wildfires

KCBS Radio

San Francisco, CA

Region 4: Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence

WCCO Radio

Minneapolis, MN

News Series

Undocumented Future: Minnesota in a New Age of Immigration

WCCO Radio

Minneapolis, MN

Region 5: Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence

KMOX Radio

St. Louis, MO

Continuing Coverage

Prop P- for Police or Potholes?

KMOX Radio

St. Louis, MO

Excellence in Sound

Johnny and Billy

KMOX Radio

St. Louis, MO

Excellence in Video

One-of-a-Kind ‘Curiosity Museum’ Combines the Unique, Uncomfortable

KMOX Radio

St. Louis, MO

Investigative Reporting

Dust in the Wind from a Cold War Testing Site

KMOX Radio

St. Louis, MO

Newscast

Total Information AM – 05/02/2017

KMOX Radio

St. Louis, MO

Region 6: Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence

Newsradio 1080 KRLD

Dallas, TX

Excellence in Social Media

Tornado Threat at AT&T Stadium

Newsradio 1080 KRLD

KRLD

Dallas, TX

Region 7: Large Market Radio

Breaking News Coverage

Flood!

WBBM-AM/FM

Chicago, IL

Region 11: Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence

WCBS Newsradio 880

New York, NY

Feature Reporting

The Mayor of Brewster Train

WCBS Newsradio 880

New York, NY

News Series

The Breaking Point

WCBS Newsradio 880

New York, NY

Newscast

October 31, 2017 5pm

WCBS Newsradio 880

New York, NY

Breaking News Coverage

Manhattan Truck Terror Attack

1010 WINS

New York, NY

Excellence in Innovation

The Month In Sound

KYW Newsradio

Philadelphia, PA

Sports Reporting

Unity Cup Coverage

KYW Newsradio

Philadelphia, PA

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

610-660-5693

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

