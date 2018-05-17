Entercom Takes Home Seven 2017 Associated Press Television and Radio Association Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 17, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, has been honored with seven 2017 Associated Press Television and Radio Association awards. The organization honors important journalism across 13 Western states through its annual awards contest. News station KCBS in San Francisco received first place in four categories.

Full list of Entercom awards below.

Best Continuing Coverage

First Place

KCBS-AM, San Francisco

“Wine Country Wildfires”

Best Feature Story

First Place

KCBS-AM, San Francisco

Doug Sovern

“Sonic Gentrification”

Best Spot News Coverage

First Place

KCBS-AM, San Francisco

“Wine Country Wildfires”

Best Weather Reporting

First Place

KCBS-AM, San Francisco

“San Jose Flood”

Outstanding News Operation Radio I

Second Place

KCBS-AM, San Francisco

Best Daytime Newscast

Second Place

KCBS-AM, San Francisco

“Wine Country Wildfires”

Best Reporter

Second Place

KCBS-AM, San Francisco

Doug Sovern

KCBS has been broadcasting since 1909 and is the longest continually operating radio station in the U.S. The station is celebrating its 50th anniversary as an All-News station.

KCBS is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

610-660-5693

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).



###