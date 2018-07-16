Entercom to Relaunch 102.7 FM as WNEW NEW 102.7 in New York

PHILADELPHIA, PA – July 16, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced the relaunch of Fresh 102.7 as NEW 102.7 FM in New York. The station, 102.7 FM (WNEW), will remain a Hot AC format providing upbeat variety for listeners with a curated playlist including Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Imagine Dragons, mixed with surprise and delight hit songs from as far back as the 1990’s from artists like J. Lo and Aerosmith. The change is effective immediately.

“This is an exciting move that underscores our commitment to offer listeners in New York a top rated content and music experience,” said Susan Larkin, Regional President, Market Manager, Entercom New York. “Feedback tells us that New Yorkers are looking for a Hot AC station that can take them through their workday, and we know NEW 102.7 will deliver.”

Additional announcements regarding the new programming lineup will be made shortly.

WNEW is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

