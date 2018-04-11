Entercom to Relaunch 97.3 THE FAN as San Diego’s Only All-Sports FM Station

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 11, 2018 – Entercom Communications, the nation’s unrivaled leader in sports radio, today announced plans to relaunch 97.3 as 97.3 THE FAN, San Diego’s only 24/7, all-sports FM station. 97.3 THE FAN will serve as the flagship home for the San Diego Padres and will broadcast all regular season games, expanded pre and post-game shows and complementary programming throughout the week. The new format will launch on April 12 at 5 a.m. PT.

“After a recent off-air tweet, we took the opportunity to step back, listen to the important feedback from the community and our partners, the Padres, and reevaluate the path forward,” said Bob Bolinger, SVP and Market Manager, Entercom San Diego. “The station was always going to be largely about sports and we determined the right thing to do was to go 100% all-in. We look forward to building 97.3 THE FAN into San Diego’s best sports station, delivering the highest quality content and listening experience for the people of this great community.”

The new line-up will be headlined by engaging and compelling personalities, including Dan Sileo on the air from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT, Jim Rome from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT and Doug Gottlieb from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT, and market veteran Chris Ello with Tony Gwynn Jr. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT. 97.3 THE FAN will also be the new home to the NFL and the NCAA in San Diego, beginning with the 2018-19 season. This will include the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl and NCAA March Madness.

Listeners in the San Diego area can tune in to 97.3 FM, stream at 973TheFanSD.com and connect with the station online via social media at @973TheFanSD on Twitter and @973TheFan on Facebook and Instagram.

97.3 THE FAN is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country.

CONTACT:

Esther-Mireya Tejeda

Entercom

610.822.0861

Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###